Hunter S. Thompson famously said “On some nights I still believe that a car with the gas needle on empty can run about fifty more miles if you have the right music very loud on the radio.” While the gas needle for 2016 is hovering over E with the New Year just around the corner, the music Rochesterites have recorded this past year will continue to provide the fuel to get us through the next fifty miles.
The EPs and albums springing from Rochester’s nascent musical DNA have ranged from traditional Irish music to jazz, and included genres as diverse as the blues, metal, Christian worship, and Americana.
Rochester’s music has dispersed itself far and wide. For instance, Ilika Ward and the Moonlight Riders have toured South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, Kansas, Missouri, Illinois, Wisconsin, and Minnesota in support of their “Many Faces” release. Blues singer Annie Mack has taken her music to the Minnesota State Fair and will be traveling to Pennsylvania in February for the Lancaster Roots and Blues Festival.
A few releases from local musicians have even garnered national attention. Light 45’s single “Steeped” went to number 5 on Billboard’s Christian Rock National Airplay chart and has had wide-reaching radio play on more than 40 stations around the nation.
Rochesterite Alec Tackmann performs with the nationally recognized Galactic Cowboy Orchestra and is the drummer on their live double album “The Limits of Acceptable Pitch,” released this past September at the Rochester Civic Theatre (where some of the live tracks were previously recorded). The band plays “Art-Rock Jazz-Grass Fusion” and records on the Loud Folk Records label. This past March, they were featured in an article in DownBeat magazine entitled “Achieving Liftoff.”
It’s hard to pick favorites with so much outstanding locally created music. The energized power pop of The Shift, the catchy hip-pop tinged acoustic guitar licks of Alex Cruz, the well-crafted lyrics of singer/songwriter Pat Egan, and the sweet strains of the entire city’s musical efforts this past year include something for every listener, so be sure to check them out and find your favorite.
The 9th Planet Out
EP: “Burn It Down” released May 2016
Genre: Hard Rock/Metal
Addison Israelson
Album: “North Ridge” released May 2016
Genre: Americana
Alex Cruz
EP: “Duality” released Oct. 2016
Genre: Acoustic/Experimental
Annie Mack
EP: “Tell it Like it Is EP” released Dec. 2016
Genre: Pop-influenced Roots Blues
Booksie & The Pages
EP: “Research” released Oct. 2016
Genre: Blues Rock / Swing Rock
Breathe—featuring Zach Zurn
EP: “Advance” released May 2016
Genre: Christian Worship
Cherry Isles
EP: “Cherry Isles” (self-titled) released Aug. 2016
Genre: Alternative Rock
Colby Kent & The Stompin’ Ground
Album: “How Far” released Nov. 2016
Genre: Singer/Songwriter
Debbie Anthony Band
Album: “All Over Again” released June 2016
Genre: Country
Dystonia
Album: “ I Can’t Help But Change” released May 2016
Genre: Alternative/Indie
Embrace the Ending
Album: “Inception of Strength” released Oct. 2016
Genre: Metal
Galactic Cowboy Orchestra
Album: “The Limits of Acceptable Pitch” released Nov. 2016
Genre: Art-Rock Jazz-Grass Fusion
Good Morning Bedlam
Album: “Prodigal” released June 2016
Genre: Modern Folk
Ilika Ward and the Moonlight Riders
Album: “Many Faces” released June 2016
Genre: Americana
Jailhouse Payback
Album: “Anne’s Strange Walk” released Dec. 2016
Album: “Places You Won’t Find Me” released Dec. 2016
Genre: Americana, Alternative Rock
Light45
EP: “Decibels” released Apr. 2016
Genre: Rock
The Manic Diaries
Album: “And If the World Should End” released Mar. 2016
Genre: Progressive Rock / Metal
NeoRhythms
Album: “NeoRhythms” (Self-titled) released Aug. 2016
Genre: Blues/Groove/Funk/
Retro R & B
Pat Egan
Album: “Bells of St. Mary’s” released Dec. 2016
Genre: Singer/Songwriter
The RavensFire Band
Album: “RavensFire” released July 2016
Genre: Folk Irish, Irish Traditional, Americana
Remi Moulder Quartet
EP: “Remind Me” released Dec. 2016
Genre: Jazz
The Shift
Album: “If” released
June 2016
Genre: Power Pop
Trevor Marty
Album: “Iron & Rust Dreams & Dust” released Spring 2016
Genre: Country-Blues, Americana
Second Story
EP: “Second Story” (self-titled) released Feb. 2016
Genre: Indie Grunge Punk