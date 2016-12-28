Hunter S. Thompson famously said “On some nights I still believe that a car with the gas needle on empty can run about fifty more miles if you have the right music very loud on the radio.” While the gas needle for 2016 is hovering over E with the New Year just around the corner, the music Rochesterites have recorded this past year will continue to provide the fuel to get us through the next fifty miles.

The EPs and albums springing from Rochester’s nascent musical DNA have ranged from traditional Irish music to jazz, and included genres as diverse as the blues, metal, Christian worship, and Americana.



Rochester’s music has dispersed itself far and wide. For instance, Ilika Ward and the Moonlight Riders have toured South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, Kansas, Missouri, Illinois, Wisconsin, and Minnesota in support of their “Many Faces” release. Blues singer Annie Mack has taken her music to the Minnesota State Fair and will be traveling to Pennsylvania in February for the Lancaster Roots and Blues Festival.

A few releases from local musicians have even garnered national attention. Light 45’s single “Steeped” went to number 5 on Billboard’s Christian Rock National Airplay chart and has had wide-reaching radio play on more than 40 stations around the nation.

Rochesterite Alec Tackmann performs with the nationally recognized Galactic Cowboy Orchestra and is the drummer on their live double album “The Limits of Acceptable Pitch,” released this past September at the Rochester Civic Theatre (where some of the live tracks were previously recorded). The band plays “Art-Rock Jazz-Grass Fusion” and records on the Loud Folk Records label. This past March, they were featured in an article in DownBeat magazine entitled “Achieving Liftoff.”

It’s hard to pick favorites with so much outstanding locally created music. The energized power pop of The Shift, the catchy hip-pop tinged acoustic guitar licks of Alex Cruz, the well-crafted lyrics of singer/songwriter Pat Egan, and the sweet strains of the entire city’s musical efforts this past year include something for every listener, so be sure to check them out and find your favorite.

The 9th Planet Out

EP: “Burn It Down” released May 2016

Genre: Hard Rock/Metal

Addison Israelson

Album: “North Ridge” released May 2016

Genre: Americana

Alex Cruz

EP: “Duality” released Oct. 2016

Genre: Acoustic/Experimental



Annie Mack

EP: “Tell it Like it Is EP” released Dec. 2016

Genre: Pop-influenced Roots Blues

Booksie & The Pages

EP: “Research” released Oct. 2016

Genre: Blues Rock / Swing Rock

Breathe—featuring Zach Zurn

EP: “Advance” released May 2016

Genre: Christian Worship

Cherry Isles

EP: “Cherry Isles” (self-titled) released Aug. 2016

Genre: Alternative Rock

Colby Kent & The Stompin’ Ground

Album: “How Far” released Nov. 2016

Genre: Singer/Songwriter

Debbie Anthony Band

Album: “All Over Again” released June 2016

Genre: Country

Dystonia

Album: “ I Can’t Help But Change” released May 2016

Genre: Alternative/Indie

Embrace the Ending

Album: “Inception of Strength” released Oct. 2016

Genre: Metal

Galactic Cowboy Orchestra

Album: “The Limits of Acceptable Pitch” released Nov. 2016

Genre: Art-Rock Jazz-Grass Fusion

Good Morning Bedlam

Album: “Prodigal” released June 2016

Genre: Modern Folk

Ilika Ward and the Moonlight Riders

Album: “Many Faces” released June 2016

Genre: Americana

Jailhouse Payback

Album: “Anne’s Strange Walk” released Dec. 2016

Album: “Places You Won’t Find Me” released Dec. 2016

Genre: Americana, Alternative Rock

Light45

EP: “Decibels” released Apr. 2016

Genre: Rock

The Manic Diaries

Album: “And If the World Should End” released Mar. 2016

Genre: Progressive Rock / Metal

NeoRhythms

Album: “NeoRhythms” (Self-titled) released Aug. 2016

Genre: Blues/Groove/Funk/

Retro R & B

Pat Egan

Album: “Bells of St. Mary’s” released Dec. 2016

Genre: Singer/Songwriter

The RavensFire Band

Album: “RavensFire” released July 2016

Genre: Folk Irish, Irish Traditional, Americana

Remi Moulder Quartet

EP: “Remind Me” released Dec. 2016

Genre: Jazz

The Shift

Album: “If” released

June 2016

Genre: Power Pop

Trevor Marty

Album: “Iron & Rust Dreams & Dust” released Spring 2016

Genre: Country-Blues, Americana

Second Story

EP: “Second Story” (self-titled) released Feb. 2016

Genre: Indie Grunge Punk