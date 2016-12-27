Sponsored by Casablanca Creative Cuisine and Wine.

Tucked away in the unassuming Northgate strip mall lies one of Rochester’s best kept culinary secrets. Casablanca Creative Cuisine and Wine features an upscale menu and an intimate dining experience. Co-owners Amber and Youness Bojji are bringing a little taste of Europe to their restaurant, one dish at a time.

The restaurant is hosting a number of events this New Year’s Eve.

Wanting to celebrate the closing of the last year with an intimate dinner? Casablanca is hosting five-course meals at three different times on New Year’s Eve. Each dinner is limited to 30 people and will be an unforgettable experience.

Though the specifics of the courses are being kept under wraps, I did find out the elegant aperitif, or appetizer, will be smoked caviar salmon served with a glass of Moet Chandon. That should give you a taste of what will follow for the rest of the meal, which include a soup, salad, main course with a wine pairing, and dessert. Though the courses will remain a mystery, Chef Youness will cater to allergies and food preferences on the night.

Youness’s eyes shine when he talks about creating dishes for the evening. His passion for turning a meal into an elegant experience comes through in his food. Every plate is carefully crafted, and delights the eyes as well as the palate.

Amber and Youness treat Casablanca as their home. “Everyone here is our guest, they’re not a customer,” says Amber. “It’s a warm, welcoming place.”

If you dream of ringing in the New Year in style, wearing your fanciest dress and celebrating in sleek sophistication, get your ticket to Casablanca’s Masquerade Ball.

Masquerades are all about elegance and fantasy, says Youness. There is an air of mystery and excitement when everyone is masked. That feeling will permeate the air on New Year’s Eve as you drink, dance and celebrate life.

The party kicks off at 10 p.m. There are only 25 tickets available if you’re looking for an escape from the downtown scene. Those 25 guests can expect a fabulous night of appetizers, cocktails, music and dancing.

New Year’s Eve is the night to go all out. Put on the dress you’ve only worn once, dust off your jewelry box and accessorize, slip on your shiny black shoes and ring in the new year in style at Casablanca.

Dinner details

Dinner times: 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

No reservations larger than four at 4 and 6; anything larger than 4 can be reserved for the 8 o’clock dinner.

Tickets: $130 per person, including tax but does not include gratuity or drinks beyond the Moet and a wine pairing with the main course.

Masquerade Ball

Ball begins at 10 p.m.

Tickets: $100 per person, including tax and gratuity

Door prizes will include a dinner for two at Casablanca, lunch for two at Casablanca, and a bottle of Dom Perignon.

All you can drink specialty drinks include pomegranate sangria, mulled wine and a lemon drop martini. All you can eat appetizers will also be available throughout the evening.

Tickets for both the dinner and the ball: $200

To purchase tickets, call Amber at 507-250-4192.