Everybody loves chocolate, right? But if you’ve ever tried to buy chocolates for someone else, it’s not as easy as you’d think. The multitude of options can make it difficult to decide what someone else might enjoy. If you’re struggling this Valentine’s Day, we’re here to help. Here’s a breakdown to help you fill up that heart-shaped box for a special someone.

Base



Here’s where it all begins. Dark, milk or white. Everyone has their preferences. Do you want a variety, or just stick to one? The choice is yours. If you’re not sure, go for a variety. If you know they love dark, load it up with their favorite.

Flavors and fillings

This is where things get interesting. Thankfully, if you know a little bit about the person, you can make a few quick decisions. Do they like fruit? Nuts? If you don’t know, you can always get a variety.

Chocolaterie Stam, a Dutch chocolate company located in the skyway at University Square, has a range of flavors and fillings to choose from, including:

Caramel

Cream

Nuts (smooth, whole or chunks, or nut cream, available in many different nut types)

Ganache (chocolate with cream whipped in)

Alcohol (mixed in with the chocolate, or in a chocolate shell)

Truffle (chocolate with a chocolate filling)

Bon bon (often called truffle but is different, since the fillings extend beyond chocolate)

Allergies

Thankfully, there are minimal ingredients in chocolate and if you get yours from a reputable source, they’ll know what is and isn’t safe to eat. Chocolaterie Stam has many dairy-free bonbons, two vegan bonbons (raspberry dark chocolate and dark marzipan) and all but one are gluten-free.

Specialty

Many places offer special Valentine’s Day chocolates. Chocolaterie Stam has heart- and lip-shaped chocolates, along with chocolates topped with red sprinkles. And if you’re looking for something beyond the bon bon, the shop has a variety of other chocolate confections to enjoy.

Now you can choose your chocolates with confidence this Valentine’s Day. Special thanks for Ben Bremer at Chocolaterie Stam for breaking down the basics of chocolate for us!