Beth Wood, a singer-songwriter and self-styled modern day troubadour, will kick off the winter/spring season of the Chosen Bean Concert Series in downtown Chatfield. The opening concert is set for Friday, Jan. 6 at 7:30 p.m.

Oh, before I forget, those tasty Johnson Family cinnamon rolls will be on sale, too.

Wood, described by one music critic as a “superb singer/songwriter whose versatility discourages labeling,” has been performing for more than 18 years. Her music is both soulful and high-energy.

In its 12th season, the Chosen Bean series gets its name from the now-defunct downtown coffee shop that began hosting the live concerts. After the coffee house shut down, the concerts were moved to the historic Legion Room at the Chatfield Center for the Arts in 2011.

Jenni Petersen-Brant, the arts center’s marketing consultant, attributes the series’ continuing success to its ability to draw quality performers.

“We’re bringing in people who often play at the (Mayo) Civic Center or who are really well-known in the Twin Cities area,” Petersen-Brant said. “It’s really become a vital part of life in Chatfield.” The concerts draw anywhere from 80 to 100 people per show.

Chris Koza

Saturday, Feb. 11

Koza is a singer-songwriter and composter and no stranger to Chatfield, having opened for Rochester-based Six Mile Grove during the annual Chill Fest. This is his first appearance in the series. Since 2004, Koza has released five solo albums. The most recent was May 2013 release, “Live at the Pearl” performed in front of a small audience.

Dave Nachmanoff

Friday, March 10

Nachmanoff has been a series favorite since his impromptu debut in the first season. His musical style ranges from folk to pop, and his recordings have sold more than 20,000 copies. He produced and played on Al Stewart’s newest album, “Uncorked,” and Nachmanoff’s latest CD, “Step Up, released in 2011, features musicians Bob Malone, Ian Sheridan and Victor Bisetti.

Tret Fure

Friday, April 21

Fure, a folk music veteran who began her career at 16, will close out the series with her debut performance. Fure began singing in coffeehouses and campuses in the Midwest. At 19, she moved to LA and was soon performing as a guitarist and vocalist for Spencer Davis. She has also won a host of folk singing awards. Fure just released her 15th album, “Rembrandt Afternoons,” considered by some to be her best work.



