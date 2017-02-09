Romance is timeless. So is fun. In our view, so are the 1990s, which gave us Biggie and Faith, Wendy Peffercorn and Squints, Fox Mulder and Dana Scully, and Marilyn Manson and Rose McGowan. Here’s a guide to help you and your date return to that magical time of dial-up internet, carphones, pogs, and grunge music.

Rent a movie at Family Video

Where: 2040 Viking D NW, Rochester

When: 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Contact: (507) 282-7358

Netflix and chill is in. We say, out with it. While Family Video doesn’t have VHS tapes anymore, you can rent DVDs and live like the king of the late 90s. There’s something about standing around and browsing, rather than reclining and flipping through streaming options. Not to mention you get to chat with people who, when they’re not helping customers, get to stand around watching movies all day. It’s also way cheaper than renting from a streaming service. Or, head to a thrift shop and acquire yourself some tapes and a VCR.

Play Laser Tag at Bowlocity



Where: Bowlocity, 2810 N Broadway Ave, Rochester.

When: 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Contact: (507) 288-2601

The arena at Bowlocity is quintessential 90s aesthetic. Black lights, industrial space-ship interior, a fog machine, and enough neon beams flying around that you’ll feel like you’re in an episode of The Power Rangers. For $5, this is a no-brainer. The best part is that there are no private games allowed, so you’ll almost certainly be pitted against some 8 year-old’s birthday party, which increases your chances of winning the battle and impressing your date.

Order a pizza from Zadeo’s

Where: 1021 15th Ave. SE, Rochester

When: 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Contact: (507) 282-5898

Take the last two letters of pizza and the last four letters of videos. What do you get? Zadeo’s. The pizza joint got its name because in the beginning, they were located next door to a video rental shop. Their delivery drivers would show up to your house bearing both pizza and videos. If you want to get the real 90s vibe on your date night, head here. They just remodeled, but with some imagination, you can feel it. Not to mention the inarguable quality of their sausage pizza.