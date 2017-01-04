You’ve tried the beer, now try the culture. Starting this month, Forager Brewery will host Local Creators Nights every Tuesday from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Each night will feature a local creative teaching Rochesterites how to make something unique. So far, the lineup includes everything from stress-relieving mandalas, Hindu or Buddhist symbols that represent the universe, to the culinary art of concocting drinking vinegars, known as shrubs.

The concept behind Forager’s Creator Night series is “to expose talented artists and creative entrepreneurs to the rest of Rochester,” says Annie Henderson, co-owner of Forager Brewery. She thinks that Rochester is “hungry for fun learning experiences.” In January, February, and March, the Local Creator Nights will feature classes by Cassandra Buck (visual artist and educator), Amber Engelhardt (mixed media folk artist), Amy and Linda Lorber (local flavor creators from Gardenaire), and Nicki Novotne (artist and owner of Art on the Go).

“I think anytime you can have art partnered with business, everyone wins,” says Henderson. She hopes the series will be an affordable opportunity for Rochesterites to help ease themselves through the cold winter.

Amber Engelhardt – Jan. 17 “Lil’ Art Block”

Engelhardt uses the name Engelh{ART} for her business, and she believes making a career out of being an artist requires “a balance between bravery and humility.” Engelhardt has been creating art professionally since 2012 and calls her work folk art because she hasn’t been traditionally trained. Engelhardt is inspired by Bible verses when she creates and by the reactions of her customers. “It’s the way people I know well and barely know at all cheer on my dream as if it were their own,” says Engelhardt. She incorporates everything from sheet music to thick chalk paint in

her works.

Cassandra Buck – Feb. 7 “Art of Reuse Session”

“Everyone should have art in their lives and everyone has creativity within them whether they believe it or not,” says Buck. Buck graduated from Winona State University in 2008 with a degree in art education. She taught middle school art for 7 years and is currently a working artist who paints and incorporates mixed media in her works. She has exhibited as a solo artist and has a work in the Ridgewater College permanent collection. Buck leads the local artist collective Gallery 24. According to Buck, part of her inspiration to pursue art education was “to show students that you don’t have to be a professional artist to benefit from art.” She was recently awarded the Mayor’s Medal of Honor for artistic/cultural achievement.

Amy and Linda Lorber – Jan. 24, “Exciting Flavors for Cocktails and Food”

“People are hungry for a means of self-expression in any medium,” says Amy Lorber. For Lorber, that includes cooking, growing, and mixology along with other arts like painting and music. Amy and her mother Linda launched their company Gardenaire earlier this year. The pair makes small batches of organic products including drinking vinegars, infused syrups, spice blends, and teas. Together the Lorbers work to incorporate local, organic, traceable, and sustainable food in Rochester. “We believe that it is important to be good stewards of the land and water in our community and do not use artificial or synthetic pesticides, insecticides or fertilizers,” says Amy.

Nicki Novotne – Jan. 10, “Decorative Wine Bottles”

Novotne, a self-trained artist, owns Art on the Go Rochester, which has been in business since 2014. “I’ve expanded in to other mediums than just acrylic on canvas. I currently offer specialty classes like the wine glasses, wine bottles and wood art classes,” says Novotne. “I paint to relax when I’ve had a stressful day. I paint to feel relief when I have a headache. I paint for fun! I paint to be social. I teach painting to others for the same reasons; it brings me joy and I want to share my love of art with anyone willing to give it a try.”







