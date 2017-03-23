While it’s unlikely you’ll see a monkey chase anything around a mulberry bush, especially a weasel, there will be a market popping up at the Forager Brewing Company’s Kutzky Market on the first and last Sundays of each month from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Annie Henderson, co-owner of Forager, says the twice-monthly Pop Up Markets will feature vendors that change often in an “intimate setting (where) you can meet the artist and understand their creative process.”

“Supporting local artists helps the creative ecosystem in Rochester. We all want to visit unique places on vacations that are centered around art, music and creativity. By supporting artists in Rochester, we continue to make Rochester a place we want to live and enjoy,” says Henderson.

The next Pop Up Market takes place Sunday, March 26. Ten different vendors will be offering everything from flash poems to beeswax paintings to hair wraps and infused syrups.

“I hope that these Pop Up Markets will give creators a chance to share and sell their work…at a low cost—a table is $10 for the day. A lot of times markets can cost the creator a lot of up front money for a spot,” says Cassandra Buck, the Arts Program Director at Forager.

Buck is excited to be presenting several art-related events at Forager, including ongoing Local Creators Classes, Open Studio Time, the Gallery 24 Artist Talk Series, and Creative Meet and Greets—check out foragerbrewery.com/events/ to find more details on these events.

“It is so wonderful that Forager supports local artists. This way we can get to know one another and support each other,” says Jennifer Jesseph, one of the vendors who will be at the Pop Up Market on March 26.

Buck promises that those who attend the Pop Up Market “will get to see many different and unique styles of art in the market” and will “get exposure to a variety of local creators and vendors.”

“I started Jen’s Knits and Picks on Etsy in 2014. It was a lifelong dream to try and sell some clothing I had funked up with embroidery and appliqués,” says Jennifer Jesseph. In addition to selling some of her funky clothes, hats and vintage compacts at the Pop Up Market, Jesseph will be offering her skills as a flash poet. “Someone can give me a topic. I just go with it and then type it up on a lovely, vintage typewriter on watercolor paper which can be used to decorate the poem,” says Jesseph.

Michelle Sunshine Korsten focuses on creating hemp necklaces and bracelets, but she’ll also be selling crocheted hats and tops, and unique paintings. She describes her works as “very colorful” and even hopes to create some hair wraps at the market. “I think it’s important for businesses like Forager to support local artists because it gives us the chance to get our work out there,” says Korsten who’s excited to have the opportunity to share and sell some of her work.”

What



Pop Up Market featuring local artists and vendors

Where

Forager Brewery’s Kutzky Market

1001 6th St. NW, Rochester

When

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 26