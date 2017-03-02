Are you ready to cozy under a blanket, with a cup of tea, in front of a fire and read a phenomenal book? We’ve got some great recommendations from seven genres that you and/or your children can snuggle up with during these long, cold, Midwestern winter months.

1. Genre: Teens

When the Moon Was Ours by Anna-Marie McLemore

To everyone who knows them, best friends Miel and Sam are as strange as they are inseparable. Roses grow out of Miel’s wrists, and rumors say that she spilled out of a water tower when she was five. Sam is known for the moons he paints and hangs in the trees and for how little anyone knows about his life before he and his mother moved to town. But as odd as everyone considers Miel and Sam, even they stay away from the Bonner girls, four beautiful sisters rumored to be witches.

2. Genre: Kids’ chapter books

The One and Only Ivan by Katherine Applegate

Ivan is an easygoing gorilla. Living at the Exit 8 Big Top Mall and Video Arcade, he has grown accustomed to humans watching him through the glass walls of his domain. He rarely misses his life in the jungle. In fact, he hardly ever thinks about it. Instead, Ivan thinks about TV shows he’s seen and about his friends Stella, an elderly elephant, and Bob, a stray dog. But mostly Ivan thinks about art and how to capture the taste of a mango or the sound of leaves with color and a well-placed line. Then he meets Ruby, a baby elephant taken from her family. But change comes with Ruby, and it’s up to Ivan to make it a change for the better.

Genre: Science fiction

The Obelisk Gate by N.K. Jemisin

The season of endings grows darker as civilization fades into the long cold night. Alabaster Tenring – madman, world-crusher, savior – has returned with a mission: to train his successor, Essun, and thus seal the fate of the Stillness forever. It continues with a lost daughter, found by the enemy. It continues with the obelisks, and an ancient mystery converging on answers at last. The Stillness is the wall which stands against the flow of tradition, the spark of hope long buried under the thickening ashfall. And it will not be broken.

Genre: Non-fiction

When Breath Becomes Air by Paul Kalanithi

Life is redefined when Dr. Kalanithi learns he has stage 4 lung cancer. He writes about facing his own death with a spiritual reckoning that that went beyond the science he had learned.

Genre: Fiction

Behold the Dreamers by Imbolo Mbue

The unforgettable story of a young Cameroonian couple making a new life in New York just as the Great Recession upends the economy.

Genre: Adult mystery and suspense

The Cold Nowhere by Brian Freeman

Edgar Award and MN Book Award finalist Brian Freeman brings back Investigator Jonathan Stride to his cottage on Lake Superior. In this 8th Stride installment, Jonathan discovers 16-year-old Catalina dripping water and blood from her clothes in his home. Stride investigates Cat’s narrow escape from murder, and the violence follows the teenager who has been living on the rough streets of Duluth since her mother’s death. Stride’s instincts are to protect Cat while his partner Maggie is not convinced. Should Stride be afraid for or of this seriously damaged teenage girl?

Genre: Children’s picture books

Best in Snow by April Pulley Sayre

A photographic non-fiction picture book about the wonder of snowfall and the winter water cycle.







Top 10 fiction books on CD

#1: Britt-Marie Was Here by Fredrik Backman

#2: The Good Goodbye by Carla Buckley

#3: Night School by Lee Child

#4: The Wrong Side of Goodbye by Michael Connelly

#5: LaRose by Louise Erdrich

#6: The Whole Town’s Talking by Fannie Flagg

#7: The Trespasser by Tana French

#8: Redemption Road by John Hart

#9: The Black Widow by Daniel Silva

#10: The Underground Railroad by Colson Whitehead

*Our lists of suggested titles were compiled from contributing expert staff members at the Rochester Public Library.

Genre: Teens

Red Queen by Victoria Aveyard

Mare is a Red blood, a mere thief in a poor village, until a twist of fate throws her in front of the Silver court where she discovers she has a supernatural ability of her own. To cover up this impossibility, the king forces her to play the role of a lost Silver princess, but Mare risks everything to help the growing Red rebellion.

Genre: Kids’ chapter books

Chains by Laurie Halse Anderson

As the Revolutionary War begins, thirteen-year-old Isabel wages her own fight for freedom. Promised freedom upon the death of their owner, she and her sister Ruth, in a cruel twist of fate, become the property of a malicious New York City couple, the Locktons, who have no sympathy for the American Revolution and even less for Ruth and Isabel. When Isabel meets Curzon, a slave with ties to the Patriots, he encourages her to spy on her owners, who know details of British plans for invasion. She is reluctant at first, but when the unthinkable happens to Ruth, Isabel realizes her loyalty is available to the bidder who can provide her with freedom.

Genre: Science fiction

All the Birds in the Sky by Charlie Jean Anders

Childhood friends Patricia Delfine and Laurence Armstead didn’t expect to see each other again, after parting ways under mysterious circumstances during middle school. After all, the development of magical powers and the invention of a two-second time machine could hardly fail to alarm one’s peers and families. But now they’re both adults, living in the hipster mecca San Francisco, and the planet is falling apart around them. Laurence is an engineering genius who’s working with a group that aims to avert catastrophic breakdown through technological intervention. Patricia is a graduate of Eltisley Maze, the hidden academy for the world’s magically gifted, and works with a small band of other magicians to secretly repair the world’s every-growing ailments. Little do they realize that something bigger than either of them is determined to bring them together to either save the world, or plunge it into a new dark age.

Genre: Non-fiction

Steve Jobs by Walter Isaacson

This biography of the founder of Apple Inc. gives insight into the man as well as the development process of technology that has permeated and changed our world.

Genre: Fiction

The Girl Before by JP Delaney

One “smart” house, one controlling landlord, and two troubled women’s worlds collide in this psychological thriller that will have you guessing until the very end.

Genre: Adult mystery and suspense

The Girl in the Ice by Robert Bryndza

An intriguing web of lies, secrets and suspense unfolds in this first installment featuring Detective Erika Foster. A young boy discovers the body of a woman beneath a thick sheet of ice in a South London Park. The victim, a beautiful socialite appears to have the perfect life. However, when detective Erika Foster begins to investigate she starts to uncover the truth. The page-turning thriller is packed with suspense with an ending that will blow you away.

Genre: Children’s picture books

Sleep, Big Bear, Sleep! by Maureen Wright

As winter comes and Big Bear prepares to hibernate, he keeps thinking he hears Old Man Winter giving him exhausting orders that prevent him from sleeping.