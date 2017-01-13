Elysium, Rochester’s periodic pop-up party for art, music, and mystery, went up at Mac’s Cafe last night. I’m too haggard to give it a proper write-up, so here’s a photo odyssey for you to check out. If you want to know what you’re looking at, Matt Stolle has an excellent write-up about the idea in the Post-Bulletin, available here, and I did a recap for the last one, which you can find here.

This installment included two stages of performers, including The Shift, Push & Turn, Mike Dreams, Treezy, and Tommy Boy.