After a huge success this fall, Radish Magazine is presenting the 2017 Winter YogaFest. There’s a separate room for beginner yogis, making the day accessible to practitioners of all levels. For more information, visit rochestermn.com/health-wellness/2017-winter-yogafest-schedule/.

Here’s a closer look at the instructors that will be leading the day.

Beginner instructors

Michelle Kalina

Michelle is a Minnesota based yoga teacher and spiritual seeker. She completed her training at Yoga Center Minneapolis in 2015 and is currently studying to become an integrative health and wellness coach. Michelle specializes in teaching beginners and creates unique yoga events in and around Rochester.

Jen Schimek

Rochester Area Family YMCA

Jen loves teaching group fitness! She thinks it’s fun to watch people grow fit together and form friendships. She has been a personal trainer since 2007 and in 2013, got certified through AFAA to teach group fitness, including yoga.

Janae Kellogg

Studio 223

Yoga is a huge passion of Janae’s. Her mission is to help others find their ultimate health and happiness through exercise, nutrition, and personal development, learning and growing through the process. Yoga is her “happy” and when she teaches, she feels alive and hopes to leave students with the same feeling.

Bonnie Sokolov

Community Education

Bonnie became a certified T’ai Chi Chih instructor in 2001. She graduated from the Institute of Integral Qigong and T’ai Chi in 2008 after completing their 200 hour training program. In 2011 she completed training to be an instructor of Master Yang’s Evidence-Based T’ai Chi and Qigong.

Main Room Instructors

Anthony Williams

Anthony has been teaching for 8 years and loves it more every time he teaches. He is a constant student as well, mostly here to teach people to love themselves through mindful movement and song.

Stephanie Sutherland

Steph is a Mindfulness Meditation Yoga E-RYT/YACEP instructor. She teaches at the Dan Abraham Healthy Living Center in Rochester and has been practicing meditation for 12 years.

Heather Ritenour-Sampson

Yoga Tribe

Heather, founder and owner of Yoga Tribe studio, is a 500-hour certified Prana Vinyasa Yoga Instructor and Samudra Global School of Living Yoga Teacher Trainer who has 10 years of experience teaching and practicing Prana Vinyasa yoga. She leads yoga experiences that feel grounding, nurturing, challenging, and surprising.

Shelly Sperling

Rochester Athletic Club

Shelley has been teaching yoga for 10 years. From her very first class, she knew yoga would provide her with much more than a way to stretch her body, but that it is a valuable life skills tool. She has her 200 hour ERYT through Yogafit and recently completed her 500 hour training through the Minneapolis Yoga Center.

