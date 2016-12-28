We’ve heard some of your sports-related New Year’s resolutions; we’re here to help! Here are four common resolutions and steps you can take to achieve your 2017 goals.

Run a Marathon

You probably know that you can run a marathon right here in Rochester (the Med City Marathon is May 28, 2017) but it wouldn’t be wise to just show up and run 26.2 miles. For many years, the Rochester Track Club and TerraLoco have held a training class with weekly sessions for about three months, from mid-February until just before the race. Cost last year was $55, and the instructor is local running expert Lin Gentling. Look for signup information at postbulletin.com/playbook/ around Feb. 1.

If you’re going to prepare on your own, you might consider “long group runs” for runners of varying abilities in the weeks leading up to the race. Check rochestertrackclub.com for details.

Fix that hole in your golf game

Tired of that slice? Do you always have trouble getting out of sand? You can work on your game yourself by going to the driving range or practice green (in and near Rochester, there are such facilities at Eastwood, Northern Hills, Willow Creek, Oak Summit and the Hadley Creek Golf Learning Center).

But what you might REALLY need is a lesson or two to get expert advice to solve that problem area you have. All of the courses listed above have someone who can do just that with you. So does the Rochester Indoor Golf Center, and independent pro Ryan Bonser could be of assistance (ryanbonser.com); he uses advance technology to analyze swings.

Help out with local sports

If you’re sports-minded and have time to give, consider volunteering for one of the many sports events held in Rochester each year. The Rochester Amateur Sports Commission is involved in many of them; you can email them to express interest (ehruska@rochsports.com) or fill our their short, handy “get involved form” (rochsports.org, under “About us”)

Those with deeper knowledge of a particular sport could consider helping coach with one of the many youth sports organizations in Rochester (or in your hometown if you live outside of Rochester). Here’s the Rochester Park and Rec Department’s list of “partner” organizations: http://bit.ly/2hMMFfD

Get into biking

You could just take out your bike and ride solo, but if you think riding with others is more fun than going by yourself, there are ways to do that without rounding up your own contingent of friends.

Scheels Bike Club holds weekly 30-minute group rides, from May to September, led by a Scheels expert. The pace is casual, perfect for beginners and families are encouraged; refreshments are provided at the start. No registration is required. For information, go to experience.scheels.com

Bicycle Sports has rides Mondays and Wednesdays, with Easy Rider, Fitness and Fast Road groups. For details and the week’s route, check the store’s Facebook page.

Erik’s Bike Shop has rides on Tuesdays and Fridays at 5. For details, go to eriksbikeshop.com