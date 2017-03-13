Rochester road construction, 1914 style

A construction crew works to clear—and it appears to pave with bricks—an unidentified Rochester street in 1914. Odds are you don’t ride a horse and buggy like early Rochester residents, but you can get the same bumpy feeling old-timers got by traveling the road at Ninth Ave. SW, between Sixth Street and Seventh Street, in Rochester’s “Pill Hill.” Not asphalt or concrete, but real, beautiful bouncy brick.

Info and photo courtesy Olmsted County Historical Society and the Post Bulletin.