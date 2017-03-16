Got that team together?

Registration is either under way or soon to be for Rochester’s softball and sand volleyball summer leagues. So if you want to play, look into signing up your team. A couple of these organizations will even help unattached players find a team.

Here’s what you need to know:

Rochester Softball Association

The RSA staged three coed leagues, eight for men and one for women, plus four church leagues in 2016. The season runs from May to early August. They hold tournaments in April, June and July.

Registration is open; fee is $450 per team ($780 for the new doubleheader league on Tuesdays). They’ll also help players find a team, or teams find players.

For more information, go to rsasoftball.com

Andy’s-JP Softball

Registration has begun for Andy’s-JP (“Just Play”), a non-profit organization founded in 2013. Games are ASA sanctioned. In 2016, it put on three men’s leagues and two co-ed leagues.

They offer Monday co-ed league, Tuesday men’s doubleheader league, Wednesday men’s league, Thursday men’s league and Friday co-ed league. The season runs from May to early August.

Fee for each is $300, except the doubleheader league, which is $650. Games are played hourly from 6 to 10 p.m. at McQuillan Fields.

For more information, go to jpsoftball.com

Rochester MN Senior Softball

The eight-team league is for men 50 and up, and women 40 and up. The spring/summer season runs from May to September. The focus is on fun, fitness and fellowship. Games are played on Monday and Wednesday mornings at McQuillan.

The season is separated into sessions and players are drafted and assigned to teams for each session. This minimizes a single team dominating other teams and accounts for player availability based upon new players, injuries, vacations, and work responsibilities. It also promotes fellowship as the team rosters change each session.

Fee is $40 before April 19, $48 after. Several signup sessions are scheduled (go to rochestermnseniorsoftball.webs.com) and it’s also possible to join midseason.

Rochester Parks and Recreation

The deadline to register is April 19. League play begins May 23, and the 10 rounds of play plus playoffs go to Aug. 10. Team fee is $220. Last year, Parks and Rec had six leagues (four coed, two women). To register or for more info, go to www.rochestermn.gov/sports.

Rochester Eagles Club

The club has added another lighted court and will have league play on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays in 2017. The season goes from May 15 through Aug. 31, with matches at 6:30, 7:20, 8:10 and 9 p.m.

Signup has begun; the fee of $100 is payable upon registration. There is a limit of 16 teams per night. For more information, call Kevin at 289-5931 or email kghanson13@yahoo.com

Wildwood

Wildwood Sports Bar and Grill will have volleyball league play starting in June. Check their website (wildwoodsportsbarandgrill.com) around April 1 for signup information.

Whistle Binkies

Whistle Binkies will have sand volleyball again. Information will be up soon on their website (whistlebinkiespub.com/) Last year they staged four leagues, all of them co-ed.