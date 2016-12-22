If you liked the first tap takeover, you’re definitely going to love the second one.



Grand Rounds Brewing Company’s “We Love Minnesota Tap Takeover Part II” will take place at 4:00 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30 at its downtown location, at 4 Third Street SW, Rochester. It will feature eight in-state breweries, two beers on tap from each, 16 beers in total – let the run-up to the New Year begin!

Adding to the unique brotherhood-of-the-beer event, most if not all of the beers provided are one-offs or limited edition beers, organizers say. So even though several of the featured bigger breweries distribute their beers here, the ones on tap at Grand Rounds can’t be found or purchased anywhere in Rochester at the moment.



There is no cover charge for the event. Individual five-ounce samples will be $3 each or $10 for a flight of four samples. Half pints of each beer will also be available for $4 each. A line-up of four beers will rotate throughout the evening, so that people can sample all the beers in a two-hour block.

What will make this event different, organizers say, is not only the sheer variety of beers, but the number of breweries across the state that will be present. Most takeovers feature one brewery. This one will have eight, including several from the thriving Twin Cities craft beer scene.

“A big part of it is to really promote craft beer in this city,” one organizer said.