Pro skiers are coming to Welch Village. Had I read that line ten years ago, my mind would’ve imploded. It still is kind of mind-blowing, when you think about it.

The LINE Skis team, including Andy Parry, Will Wesson, Cole Drexler, and Ian Compton, bring the Tell A Friend Tour to the Welch Village terrain park at 3:00 p.m. sharp on Thursday, Feb. 9.

“I wanted to do something that would get kids stoked on skiing,” said Parry, who aims to “Get kids stoked on skiing so it helps the retention rate and skiing survives.”

To him, pro-level skiing is too segmented from the actual population. X Games contests do not reflect the experiences of real skiers, and, typically, if you want to see pros, you have to travel West, to Aspen, Park City, Mount Hood. Parry’s tour aims to bring the upper-echelon closer to the public.

In case you’re unfamiliar, LINE’s athletes are among the finest skiers walking the earth today. Will Wesson, (pictured, right), won the X Games Real Ski contest last year, and Ross Imburgia can backflip off of or onto anything.

After an afternoon of jibs, jumps, and jams, a pizza party and raffle commence at 7:00 p.m. For skiers, eating pizza with Andy Parry is like playing one on one with Kobe Bryant.

For a $32 lift ticket, head over to Welch Village’s website. At its online store, head over to the “Pick YOUR Day Ticket Calendar” and select Feb. 9. Hurry, though, quantities are limited.

For more about the tour, check out www.facebook.com/TellAFriendTour/.