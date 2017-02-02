At some point, some pizza makers lost their way.

When did it start? It started when it was somehow more important to speed-deliver a pizza in 15 minutes or less than to actually cook it (Cooking came later). Then the absurdity went further with the no-wait pizza. Just walk in and grab a pizza on a shelf, hot and waiting to be eaten.

Zumbrota’s Pizza Kabin restores your faith in pizza. The place, opened a few months ago, has been having a “phenomenal” run ever since, says owner/manager Greg Wytaske. The restaurant has doubled the volume of business from its previous incarnation, when it was a Jimmy’s Pizza.

“Some people want Ferraris. And some people like Chevrolets,” Wytaske said.

There is no big mysterious secret why Pizza Kabin is doing well. All the ingredients are fresh. The pie actually gets cooked, slowly gliding through the oven rather than racing like an Olympic sprinter. And ingredients include yellow banana peppers, which for people like me is icing on the cake.



“I knew fresh ingredients were important from running Tankers (Grill). You get what you pay for,” said Wytaske, who in addition to running a restaurant, has spent stints in the corporate world. “My ingredients are a little more expensive, but people really appreciate it, and they come back.”

The dining area is basically non-descript cafeteria-style with accents of Norwegian culture sprinkled throughout the shop. There’s a stuffed moose, and the sign above the downtown pizza joint reads “You Betcha It’s Good.” The motif is carried farther at the delivery stage. The delivery guy, often Wytaske himself, shows up at your door dressed in flannel and floppy fur hat. Pizza Kabin delivers to Goodhue, Wanamingo, Mazeppa and Pineland.

Here’s a fact I didn’t know, but which is vouched for by an Internet search and Wytaske himself: Norway eats more pizza per capita (11 pounds annually) than anywhere else in the world

Like most people who enjoy pizza, Wytaske has his own childhood memories of favorite pizza places. For him, it was Waldo’s Pizza in Rochester.

“Ever since I was a kid, I wanted a pizza place,” Wytaske said.

Wytaske said the advantage of opening your own pizza place rather than running a franchise is the freedom it gives him. He spent more than a month experimenting with sauces and cheeses before coming up with the home-made style pizza he was looking for.

“That’s what’s nice about owning your own place,” Wytaske said. “I can change it if I want to. If I want to change the sauce next week, if I find something better, I’ll do it.”