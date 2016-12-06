In 1992, the election of a record four females to the U.S. Senate stirred people to dub it the Year of the Woman.

Of course, in our most recent election, the country nearly elected its first woman president.

But in Rochester, the celebration of women in leadership was perhaps no bigger than 1989, when women led the Rochester City Council, the Olmsted County Board, and the Rochester

School Board.

It’s never happened again.

Nancy Selby had been elected city council president in 1988, Jean Michaels was elected to the county board in 1986 and began serving as board chair in 1989, and Pam Smoldt was elected to the school board in 1987 and began her service as president in 1989.

Women were close to majorities or had multiple members on several boards at the time, and it seemed a natural progression to see three women leading the local elected government bodies.

“It really was an amazing time that I think illustrated the potential of leadership by women in Rochester,” says Smoldt, who now lives in Arizona. “There were many talented, smart, and strong leaders. We felt a strong responsibility.”

Smoldt says she felt accepted when she served on other local committees or groups in her capacity as the school board’s leader—even when she was the lone or one of few other women members.

“I really feel fortunate to have served when Nancy and Jean were also leading,” Smoldt says. “They were really good mentors who provided their views and experience to me.”