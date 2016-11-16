The woman as a dog?

The Commonweal’s Hal Cropp looks

back at 25 years … and forward to next season

The Commonweal Theatre Company is located in small-town Lanesboro, but it’s anything but small townish. Hal Cropp, who has been the theater company’s executive director for 25 years, says the Commonweal has developed national and international reputations for excellence. And everyone who knows anything about local theater would agree. That’s in no small part due to Cropp, who didn’t envision staying beyond a few years in Lanesboro when he first arrived and was immediately roped into walking in a parade—in full costume—for that year’s production of Little Shop of Horrors.

It was an accurate foretelling of adventures to come.

It’s said you’ve been involved with 80 productions at the Commonweal. Which production was your favorite to watch?

Probably if you polled a lot of people, they would say the same thing—Sylvia, which starred Adrienne Sweeney as a dog, which was a real treat to watch.

What’s been your favorite costume to wear for a production?

When we were doing Twelfth Night, the costumer went nuts and I had this vest made out of ties, which was tremendous fun to wear. That’s the costume that stands out to me.

Which productions have been the most popular or successful?

Midnight Dreary played to the most people per performance; 145 people every night saw that show. Sylvia certainly has resonated with our audience. Almost everyone walks up and says, “I just love that play where the woman played the dog.” In terms of the most number of people seeing a play, probably because it ran forever, it was The Odd Couple because it was so popular.