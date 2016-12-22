The views of Dr. Michael Joyner—on genetics research, on Precision Medicine—don’t necessarily represent those of the Clinic. (But the medical world wants to know what he thinks anyway.)

It is early September and Dr. Michael Joyner is giving a lecture in the big hall below the Kahler, a talk entitled “Rio 2016, Observations and Lessons from the Summer Olympics.”

So he could have picked a snazzier title. Well, his audience for today doesn’t go for snazzy. The room is here at the behest of the clinic’s Center for Clinical and Translational Science, an NIH-funded initiative to bridge the gap between science and new treatments.

Joining the 300 or so doctors, administrators and students in the room are a learned contingent of Scandinavians, prominent Swedish MDs participating in the Clinic’s brain-trade with the prestigious Karolinska Institute in Stockholm. That’s the place where they hand out the Nobel prizes each year in medicine and physiology.

So if you’re the guy picked to give today’s talk, you don’t get to bring your weak sauce.

And the noted Mayo physiologist and anesthesiologist—one of the world’s leading experts on human performance and exercise physiology; the guy whose New York Times Op-Ed piece famously argued that the precision medicine of genomics “is unlikely to make most of us healthier”—gets right down to business.

He skips all the usual banter and opening with the blandest of topic questions: “What Can Elite Sport Teach Us About Excellence and Extreme Genetics?”

But this was being polite. Joyner should have phrased the question as “What the Gene Research We All Are So Excited About Can Teach Us About ‘It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown,’” but then the Center for Clinical and Translational Science people would have had to pack Pepto-Bismol with the audience’s box lunches.

Joyner, a tall, soft-spoken man who is an influential expert in exercise physiology and one of Mayo’s highest-profile clinicians, spent the next hour using the Rio Olympics as a way to highlight a problem with the organization of scientific research around genetic medicine. That’s not the company line. If you haven’t noticed, genes are big these days.

THE SLOW, SLOW RISE OF GENOMIC (NOW PRECISION) MEDICINE

The head of the NIH, Francis Collins, has been predicting the rise of genomic medicine since the 1990s. Like Linus on Halloween night, Collins keeps proclaiming the imminent approach of the Great Pumpkin, but so far no luck. No matter, so far, the medical world is waiting like Sally in that pumpkin patch with him.

Precision Medicine, the Obama administration plan to improve health care by targeting an individual’s unique genetic signature, has the support of both political parties, and last summer, Mayo received a major infrastructure grant in this effort: $142 million to build a biobank hoping to link diseases to genetic variants.

Personalized medicine has been given a formal home at Mayo within the Center for Individualized Medicine. So anyone who questions this Manhattan Project to end all disease by targeting molecular medicine runs up against the great shared vision of our time. Rochester, especially, so. It is, in fact, written into the slogan for the University of Minnesota Rochester (“Recoding the DNA of Learning,”) and is literally tattooed on the arm of the woman sitting next to me during Joyner’s speech (it was a double helix, and it was awesome).

‘ELITE ATHLETES ARE MADE, NOT BORN’

But what if focusing on genes is causing us to miss out on other discoveries?

“Someone like me gets a lot of emails, text messages, phone calls, and hallway conversations during the Olympics,” begins Mayo’s resident sage of the lactate threshold and other human athletic performance indicators. “Many of them go something like, ‘Did you see Usain Bolt, he’s a genetic freak.’ ‘Did you see Michael Phelps, he’s a genetic freak.’ ‘Did you see Katy Ledecky, she’s a genetic freak.’”

And as we all nod in quiet agreement—because clearly Katy Ledecky is a genetic freak, good Lord, the child had crushed the world record in the 800 meters and still had time to do her nails before other swimmers could finish—Joyner sets about dismantling our belief that elite athletes are born, not made.

As proof that specific genes have only a weak effect on high-performance athletics (and by extension, diseases), Joyner opens with findings from a recent study of over 1,500 elite endurance athletes, an ambitious project carried out by a global consortium of scholars who in late 2015 published their giant bummer of a finding in the journal PLoS One.

Working with spit from an elite sampling of hardbodies—each of whom could probably crush the Med City Marathon on just four hours of sleep and with a plate full of calzone in their stomach—the researchers searched in vain for a genetic variant to link the world’s greatest runners, cyclists, and swimmers. In the end, the authors “could not find evidence for a detailed genetic signature” separating elite endurance athletes from schlubs like you and me.

“But let’s talk about direct-to-consumer testing,” Joyner continues, shifting gears to the newly bustling trade in talent-identification DNA kits for would-be parents of future Olympians. The most prominent of these testing companies, Joyner explains, “will offer a cheek swab in your child to see what your child will be good at.”

But as a 2015 paper published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine determined, even the genotype most likely to be tested by these companies, a sure thing in the eyes of the commercial genetics industry, held but a “trivial” contribution to athletic potential. The authors concluded no child should ever have his or her DNA taken under the premise of his parents’ or coaches’ determined search to groom the next Michael Phelps.

Joyner then debunks a familiar set of beliefs we all hold about the role of genes in Olympic medals.

“How many people here believe there is something special about Afro-Carribbeans and sprinting?” he begins. The woman next to me with the double helix tattoo picks quietly at her salad. Everyone in that room believes there is something special about Afro-Carribbeans and sprinting—how could you not, the medal round for the sprint events has so much Jamaican green and yellow in the uniforms that it looks it like the front four of the Green Bay Packers. Wisely sensing a trap, no one puts up their hand to affirm the premise. Joyner then shares with the room a picture of the 2016 silver medalists in the 4-by-100. They were from Japan.