Sure, even non-sportspeople know about the 1980 U.S. Olympic Hockey win—the “Do you believe in miracles?” game—over the mighty Soviet hockey powerhouse.

But just a month earlier, that same U.S. team (coached by Herb Brooks, with Mike Eruzione and Jim Craig and Rochesterite Eric Strobel) played a Soviet team (though not THE Soviet team) in their final weeks of scrimmages before heading to Lake Placid for the Olympic games.

And they played that game right here, at Graham Arena,

on January 5, 1980.

It’s often ranked as the greatest call in the history of sports: “Do you believe in miracles? Yes!”

ABC announcer Al Michaels uttered the six words Feb. 22, 1980, as the USA hockey team upset the Soviet Union team in the Winter Olympics at Lake Placid, N.Y., before going on to win the gold medal.

That game—The Game—was chosen by Sports Illustrated as “The Greatest Sports Moment of the 20th Century” and is probably one of the most well-known moments in U.S. sports history.

And the road to that game made a stop in Rochester.

If you venture out to Graham Arena on the Olmsted County Fairgrounds, look on the west wall near Graham 1. There you’ll see an assemblage of plaques, artwork, and even a photo plaque of Rochester’s Eric Strobel with his Olympic gear and the gold medal around his neck.

It’s just outside the doors to the original Graham Arena ice sheet, across the hall from the hum of vending machines selling Gatorade, hockey tape and laces, gumballs, and Duck Dynasty stickers. And, if you look closely, you’ll see a numbered print—titled “Goal”—of an unidentified USA Hockey player scoring on the Soviets, which was given to the Rochester Youth Hockey Foundation by the USA Ice Hockey Committee in 1980.

Rochester’s Graham Arena was not the only small-town venue the U.S. team visited during its pre-Olympic play. The team’s season in the run-up to the Olympics started in September 1979 with a European tour and unfolded into a 61-game schedule that pitted them against foreign, college, semipro, and professional teams (including Minnesota stops at the Eveleth Hippodrome, the Warroad Memorial Arena, and even the St. Paul Civic Center). They finished with a 42-16-3 record.

Rochester was the 48th game on the path to Lake Placid.

“Rochester is a big hockey town and it was then,” said Ken Johannson, a Rochester resident who in 1980 had just finished working as general manager of USA Hockey before returning full-time to his career as an administrator at Mayo Clinic.

Johannson helped bring the game to Rochester.

“We were doing the scheduling and we looked at that point in early January [of 1980] and knew they’d be in this part of the country, so we asked if we could put a game on in Rochester,” Johannson said. “It was an exciting thing for Rochester hockey.”

There was some concern about filling the arena, but the promotional efforts of Johannson and Gail Anderson, a former Post Bulletin sportswriter, among others, helped drum up a sold-out crowd of 2,400, including 260 people who paid $50 for game tickets and a reception at the Kahler Hotel afterward with players from both teams.

The Olympic hockey team and the organization, in 1980, was not what it is today, and constant fundraising was needed. Gate receipts contributed $12,000 for expenses for the Soviet team, including its stay at the Kahler, and about $5,000 to $6,000 was raised for the U.S. team, according to a story in the Post Bulletin at the time.

There were plenty of Rochester connections to the U.S. team. Bob Fleming, chairman of U.S. Olympic Hockey Team, was also a Mayo Clinic administrator. Eric Strobel was a 1976 Mayo High grad (and four-year Golden Gopher). Coach Herb Brooks was a player for the Rochester Mustangs in 1962-63, and a regular visitor for recruiting visits.

So the game had plenty of Rochester ties. And the game had Russians.

“We had ads that said ‘The Russians are Coming!’” says Anderson, who later worked at Mayo Clinic in Communications and Development. “I do recall people in Rochester were excited. The Russians were still a novelty and hockey fans wanted to see them play.”

While this was not THE Russian team they would face in the Olympics, it was still a Russian team, the Gorki Torpedo, a European Elite club based in Gorki, Russia.

But was the Rochester game a big deal? Yes and no.

Two days before the game, Post Bulletin columnist Ben Sternberg opined that, “It would be an injustice if this event were not sold out. Not because it might be the greatest hockey game ever witnessed locally, but because untiring efforts were made to bring such an attraction to Rochester and because it is for a good cause.”

On game day, the Gorki players checked in to the Kahler and went shopping downtown. The item of choice? Blue jeans, according to a story in the PB, which said the players even tried bartering the price with store clerks.

The game itself, though, was far from memorable. Team USA jumped out to a 2-1 lead in the second period but gave up two goals in the third and lost 3-2.

A few minutes after the game, Coach Brooks told the PB: “It was by far our worst effort of the year. We stood around, didn’t pass the puck and didn’t play as a team. We didn’t respect our foe and when you don’t respect the other team, you’re gonna be in trouble against anybody. We weren’t mentally ready.”

“We’ve had a good season and in most cases, we’ve played well. But if you can lose to this team (Gorki Torpedo), what’s it going to be like in February?” Brooks asked, shaking his head, according to the PB. “Let’s just say this team and the Red Army [the top Soviet Union hockey squad] are, well, no comparison.”

Brooks also offered a critique of the 2,400 fans who packed into the Rochester stands: “I realize we didn’t give them much to cheer about, that we didn’t do anything to spur them on,” Brooks said. “But I couldn’t believe it, it was like a morgue out there. Let’s just say we’ve played in front of better crowds.”

Both Russian and U.S. players signed autographs for the kids afterward. At the reception at the Kahler, there was interest in mingling, but with just one interpreter, it was a challenge for much interaction, the PB reported.

Strobel told the PB that his first time back playing in Rochester since his Mayo High School days was “weird at first.” But the hometown kid admitted it was fun, despite a less-than-stellar effort.

And he was still hopeful about the upcoming Olympics. “Everybody will be psyched up,” Strobel said. “And I think we will fare well, hopefully get a medal.”

That they did.