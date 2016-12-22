Ready for a black tie kind of night on the town? We know where you should be heading. Consider these three establishments when decked out in your elegant attire.

Terza Ristorante



30 Third St. SE, Rochester

What better way to enjoy fine dining than by going to one of Rochester’s newest upscale hot spots, Terza Ristorante? The scallops, house-made pastas and steaks are popular fare here, and for good reason – they’re among the area’s best.

Count on spending between $70 to $100 for two, says Xavi Torres, Terza sommelier, though if you’re looking to truly go all out celebrating a special night, the wines here can help you do that. “We like to distinguish ourselves by offering a top-notch experience at very reasonable prices. However, if you have a special occasion, we’d love to serve you and help make it truly special. We’re good at that kind of thing – service and pampering,” says Torres.

The Lord Essex Tavern

20 Second Ave. SW, Rochester

You mustn’t dine at Lord Essex without dipping into the Lobster Bisque, which the restaurant is known for. If budget is no object for tonight, consider ordering the Cowboy Ribeye or Excalibur Ribeye – the tavern’s largest cut of meat – and don’t forget to share a side of loaded mashed potatoes before cutting into a slice of chocolate cake.

If you’re with your honey for a romantic date night and he doesn’t feel like dressing up, but you do, this is the place for your night on the town – he’ll be OK wearing jeans and a shirt with a blazer, and you can don that little black dress you’ve been dying to wear. “You’re not out of place in casual attire, but you would also fit right in wearing black tie or formal wear,” says Tyler Kase, area director of food and beverage for the Lord Essex.

Plan to spend $100 to $200 for an opulent meal for two here, and definitely order a Mayfair Manhattan or Elizabeth Spencer Cabernet to make the night feel extra special.

Bleu Duck Kitchen

14 Fourth St. SW, Rochester

For Bleu Duck Kitchen, Rochester’s newest entrant on the fine dining scene, it’s difficult to recommend which meal to order because the menu is constantly changing. They source as fresh and local as possible, and suggest you come in to “have an experience, not just go out to eat,” says owner Jennifer Becker. “We recommend trying all four courses – starters, seconds, mains and dessert.”

“We strive to bring attention to detail on our food and service and wanted to bring back the qualities of fine dining: linen (table) clothes and glassware on our tables,” Becker says, “but not in a ‘stuffy’ environment.” Mission accomplished.

Plan to spend $100 to $120 for a two-person meal, if ordering all four courses. People are often come to celebrate birthdays, anniversaries, work promotions, and even beating cancer.