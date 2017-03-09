12 years in business and 12 years of corned beef. That’s the pedigree of Prescott’s, who will have St. Patrick’s day specials the whole week of St. Patrick’s day, from March 13 through 18.

“Since St. Patrick’s Day is a Friday, we’re actually doing the specials all week beginning Monday,” said Jenna Rohe, general manager, sommelier, and wife of the chef.

Year after year, executive chef Christopher Rohe has, while in a kilt, added to the tradition. It started with traditional corn beef and cabbage. Then demand for an Irish stew with lamb came. So they made that dish. Then, things got wild. Now you can sample Irish egg rolls, which consist of chef-made corn beef rolled up into a wrapper, dipped in sauces and sauerkraut, and savored. There may also be Irish-inspired desserts.

For those who lack desire for corn beef, the full menu will also be in play. Rohe recommends a 12-year staple of the menu, marinated lamb with soy sauce, pineapple juice, ginger and green onions.

What else can you expect from the restaurant?

“I’m pretty confident the chefs will be wearing kilts the whole week,” said Rohe.

Prescott’s is located at 1201 S Broadway #80, Rochester. It’s open from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 4:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.