There’s nothing wrong with the classic salt and buttered popcorn, but sometimes you want to up your game a bit. Thankfully, popcorn is one of the easiest snacks to upgrade. Whether you’re binging award-nominated films from 2016, your guilty Netflix pleasure, or having a Harry Potter movie marathon, these popcorn toppings are quick enough to make that you won’t even miss the opening credits.

For best results, pop all your corn on the stovetop. It’s super simple. For every 1/2 cup popcorn kernels, use 1 1/2 tablespoons oil (make sure it’s high-heat; olive oil won’t work here. Try grapeseed or canola). Add the oil to a large pot over medium heat. Test the oil with 3 kernels of corn; once one pops, the pan is ready. Remove your test kernels and pour in your unpopped kernels. Cover the pot with a lid, and shake every few seconds. Let the popcorn pop until there is 3-5 seconds between pops. Turn off the heat and pour popcorn into a bowl. Voila, super simple delicious stovetop popcorn!

Herbed popcorn

2 teaspoons nutritional yeast (or Parmesan cheese)

1 teaspoon each dried basil, dill and garlic powder

1/8 teaspoon salt

Combine all ingredients and sprinkle over popcorn.

Classic cheesy popcorn

1/4 cup Parmesan cheese

Pour Parmesan cheese over freshly-popped popcorn. If it doesn’t stick well, add up to 2 tablespoons of melted butter and mix.

Chocolate-covered caramel popcorn

1/3 cup vegan butter (or regular butter)

1 teaspoon salt

1 cup packed brown sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla

1/2 cup maple syrup

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 cup dairy-free (or regular) chocolate chips

Preheat oven to 250 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

Melt vegan butter in a saucepot over medium heat. Add salt, brown sugar, vanilla and maple syrup. Bring to a boil, and let boil for 5 minutes. Remove from heat, add baking soda and mix well. Pour over popcorn and mix.

Pour popcorn onto baking sheet and bake for 30 minutes.

Remove from oven. Melt chocolate chips in the microwave (add 2 tablespoons of coconut oil to thin if needed). Drizzle over caramel popcorn. Let cool.



Puppy chow popcorn

1/2 cup dairy-free (or regular) chocolate chips

3/4 cup powdered sugar

Melt chocolate chips in the microwave (add 2 tablespoons of coconut oil to thin if needed). Pour over popcorn and stir. Put into a paper bag, add powdered sugar and shake.