Hotel restaurants tend to get a bad reputation for being boring, or offering sub-par food. But here in Rochester, hotel restaurants are taking it up a notch and serving up high-quality food and drinks that will impress most any foodie. Here are three local places you don’t want to miss no matter if you’re a permanent resident or just passing through.

Lord Essex Steakhouse

20 2nd Ave. SW, Rochester

Open 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. every night

Note: They are closed through January 2.

Most popular menu item: Excalibur, a bone-in ribeye fit for two. Order with a side of loaded mashed potatoes and broccolini for the table.

Most underrated menu item: Chocolate Torte.

PESCARA

150 S Broadway, Rochester

Hours vary by day; brunch offered on Sundays.

Fresh, sustainably caught seafood delivered six days a week from all around the world.

Most popular menu item: Any one of their fresh fish choices.

Most underrated menu item: Lobster Bisque.

Three-time winner of Rochester Magazine’s Best Restaurant award.

Twigs Tavern and Grille

401 6th St. SW, Rochester

11 a.m to 11 p.m. most days, Sunday 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Most popular menu item: Hot rock. You order your choice of protein and sauce, and cook it on a 650 degree rock right at your table.

Most underrated menu item: Twigs Strips flatbreads.

Consistently voted as one of the best patios in Rochester, try ordering a few small plates. Twigs also has a dedicated gluten-free kitchen and an extensive gluten-free menu.