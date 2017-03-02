Once, children were denied dessert until they ate their veggies.

It was grossly unfair. Almost medieval.

Then along came the smoothie. Force-feeding people ended. People not only ate their kale, their veggies, their vitamins and health-giving ingredients, but relished them, because it was delivered in a drink that was cold, delicious, and fruity. They weren’t called smoothies for nothing. Smoothie and juice bars sprouted in Rochester.

So we talked to managers and servers about this life-giving elixir to find out what made them so damn tasty.

Aaliyaa Lamb, manager at Inta Juice, 2550 S Broadway, Rochester.

What is your best-selling smoothie?

Lamb: Caribbean Blend. It includes peach juice, pineapple sherbet, orange sherbet, strawberry and banana. It’s been popular for a long time. It’s sweet. It’s smooth. And the peach juice makes it memorable.

What is one of your most underrated smoothies?

Lamb: It would be one of our healthier options, which is the McKinley. It has kale juice, apple juice, strawberry and mango. It’s underrated because a lot of people don’t know what kale is and then people who do know what it is are scared that it tastes gross. So we juice it so it’s not as harsh, and I think it’s really good.

What do you see as the health benefits of smoothies?

Lamb: When you just eat your veggies, you’re not really getting as much nutritional value, because you don’t eat the core, you don’t eat the seeds. Obviously, when you juice it, you get the peel in there. It brings out all the antioxidants in there and just makes it so much healthier for you.

Lindsey Hobbs, server at Tonic Juice Bar, 1217 2nd St SW, Rochester.

What is your best-seller?

Hobbs: The Easy Being Green is always our best-selling item. It’s a juice made of kale, ginger, mint, green apple and lemon juice. It’s got four cups of greens in it, so it’s a good way to get your greens for the day without having to eat a huge salad. We have a much more health-conscious clientele. People come here for health food. But the mint in there really hides the flavor of the greens a little bit.

What is one of your underrated smoothies?

Hobbs: I think it’s the Matcha Cooler. It’s a green tea smoothie with banana, green tea, milk, coconut water, mint and maple syrup, and it’s pretty awesome. It’s kind of out of most people’s comfort range.

What the health benefits of your smoothies?

Hobbs: It’s a very concentrated way to get your nutrients. We have a juice called “Salad in a Straw.” It’s got over a 100 percent of several different vitamins in it, your daily vitamin, but it’s in a juice and it’s an easy way to drink a juice.

Fernando Garcia, manager at Freshens, 9 3rd Ave. NW, Rochester and 101 1st Ave. SW (subway level), Rochester.

What is your best-selling smoothie?

Garcia: The best one is hard to say, because we sell a lot of everything.

How about pick one of them?

Garcia: It’s really hard to say which one exactly. Probably Tropical Therapy. It tastes just like a pina colada. It’s got bananas and coconuts.

What’s your most under-appreciated smoothie?

Garcia: We sell most all of the smoothies. There isn’t one that is under-appreciated.

Why is they so good for you?

Garcia: Because of all the green stuff.