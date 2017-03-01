Sundays can be hard to look forward to. The last day of most people’s weekend, it looms as a final bastion of freedom before the workweek slog begins anew. Brunch, though, gives people respite from dread on these gloomy days. We’ve compiled a short list of frontrunners for your consideration.

Pescara’s Sunday brunch buffet

150 S Broadway, Rochester

10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Pescara brunch happens every day of the week, since they’re located in a hotel. But the real heat here is their Sunday brunch, voted #1 brunch by Rochester Magazine.

“It’s just a different brunch,” says Kelly Navitsky, special events manager at Pescara. “Absolutely the number one thing is the gouda hashbrowns. Our famous gouda hashbrowns are what people come in here for.”

Their $17 buffet also features lobster bisque, smoked salmon, brussel sprouts, and fingerling potatoes. A complimentary mimosa is served at the beginning of the brunch, and at any point diners can request made-to-order pancakes, french toast, oatmeal, and waffles.

The small restaurant gets full quick, so make a reservation, or show up during the lull between 10:00 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

Whistle Binkies’ bloody mary bar

Old World Pub

3120 Wellner Dr NE, Rochester

On the Lake

247 Woodlake Dr, Rochester

10:00 a.m. to midnight

While we would never advocate for a completely liquid brunch, the bloody bar at Whistle Binkies offers enough solids to almost count as a meal itself.

For $3, the bartender will salt your rim, fill your cup with vodka, and show you to the bloody mary bar. Once there, you can choose your toppings: asparagus, brussel sprouts, jalapeno-stuffed olives, garlic stuffed olives, regular olives, mushrooms, pearl onions, okra, pepper jack cheese (the biggest hit), horseradish, celery, banana peppers, salt, pepper, lemons, and limes. A spread of bloody mary mixes includes Whistle Binkie’s house mix, Daily’s thick and spicy and original, Forest Floor, Miss Mary’s Tabasco, Uncle John’s, Zing Zang, tomato juice, and V8. Finally, they put out up to 15 different hot sauces, some of which are obscure, ordered online. Heat options range from mild to super spicy.

“Everybody loves it. Sundays are pretty good here. It’s a good day,” says Chrissy Abraham, server manager at Whistle Binkies.

As for the actual brunch, they put out a different entree very week, ranging from spare ribs to lasagna. The breakfast part includes eggs, bacon, sausage, french toast, waffles, made to order omlettes, hashbrowns, ham, fresh fruits and fresh desserts. For $13.95, it can all be yours.

Rooster’s Bar & Grill

2280 Superior Dr NW, Rochester

Rooster’s Too!

4576 Maine Ave SE, Rochester

The actual “brunch” portion of Sundays at Rooster’s only lasts for an hour, when their breakfast and lunch menus overlap at 11:00 a.m. Still, if you’re looking for an affordable, appetite appeasing option, this is a great place to start.

Rooster’s serves Sunday breakfast from 7:00 a.m. until noon. It’s a made-to-order breakfast and starts out as cheap as $3.95 for a breakfast sandwich. The menu tops out at $9.95 for a Rooster’s Breakfast, which comes with three eggs, two choices of meat, a choice of potato, toast, and three small pancakes.

“We serve breakfast every day of the week. Sunday is definitely the busiest of the week,” says Mike Brakke, co-owner.

They begin serving $5 Bloody Marys at 8:00 a.m. using Jimmy Luv’s Bloody Mary Mix, the only place in the city you can find said mix in a restaurant.