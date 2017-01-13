Home offices have become very popular in recent years and we’re seeing some of the best designs emerge from the new construction section of the market. Let’s take a look at the most popular trends and how you can create the perfect home office in your new home.

Non-traditional Spaces

The days of using up an entire bedroom for your home office are long gone. There are lots of ways you can incorporate a functional home office into your floor plan without sacrificing so much square footage.

A standard wall closet can easily be made into a home office. Simply slide a desk in, hang some floating shelves and install a ceiling light. Going this route also affords you the flexibility to close the closet doors and make use of the rest of the room.

A wide hallway or corner of the home that sits empty can be made into a small office as well. Just anchor a fold down desk to the wall, add a comfy chair that can be set against the wall when not in use, and a few floating shelves to keep your supplies, files, and mail.

Standing Desks

Lots of research suggests that sitting in one spot for extended periods of time is less than healthy. To make your work-from-home experience a healthier one, invest in a standing desk or ask your builder to work a taller system into your plan.

Accent Walls

With more and more people working from home it’s become a bit of a priority for their workspaces to have a cheerful design. If you work from home a lot, consider adding an accent wall with a bold paint color or wallpaper on just one wall; don’t go crazy and cover the entire room!

If you’re into fun and functional I suggest you paint one wall with whiteboard paint or chalkboard paint. This makes your wall an ever-changing landscape for art, ideas, doodles, and whatever else your heart desires.

Multi-Purpose

When you’re designing a new home office and you want to save space without having your office in a hallway or closet, what do you do? Well, you make it multi-functional! A really popular design trend in home offices is to have multiple stations within the space. Maybe you build a wall unit that accommodates two workspaces along the wall with a large table in the middle for kids to do crafts or homework. Maybe you have a sewing table, fold down desk, and fold out bed sharing the space. Either way you hack it, you’re really maximizing square footage without sacrificing functionality.

Open and closed storage

Make good use of your space and keep things organized with a wall system of open and closed storage. The bottom half should be cabinets with doors where you can stash your not-so-pretty supplies. The top half should include built-in wall shelves all the way up to the ceiling. This will create the illusion of more space and, if you paint them white and decorate them with cheerful pieces, it’ll make your space brighter, somewhere you’ll want to stay and work in.

Getting Cozy

Depending on what type of work you do and how much time you spend in your home office, you may or may not need the space to be comfortable and cozy. In new-home offices, we’re seeing the addition of full sitting areas and even fireplaces. I’m talking couches, lamps, and coffee tables! This concept certainly takes up more room in your home but if you spend enough time in the space, it’s worth the splurge.

French Doors

The French door has always been a fixture in the home office design world, and for good reason. It provides a bit of flexibility when it comes to how you use the space. Close them to reduce outside noises and still keep an eye on what’s happening on the other side. They also brings more light into the office, which increases productivity.

Room with a view

Working in a space without a window to let in light is never fun, and if you’re building your own home, this is no place to skimp. There’s no question that you’ll want to place your office in a location of the home where you’ll have a view of the outdoors, but if you need a quite space with little distractions, I’d recommend choosing a space where your view does not include sidewalks, busy streets, or the like. If you can find a corner of your home with a view of the landscape, a park, or even some trees, that will be your best bet for a productive office environment.

Lighting is important

Working in a dark environment is no fun and bad for your health to boot! So don’t skimp on lighting in your home office. If you’re building, add a few extra can lights as well as floor task lamps that you can turn on and off depending on the time of day.

There you have it! Lots of ideas to get your new home office designs started.