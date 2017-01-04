With the beginning of a new year comes a renewed desire to cut down on excess spending, reign in your credit cards, and take back your budgets. But that doesn’t mean you have to forego eating out, it just means you have to find ways to make your money stretch farther. One way to still let someone else do the cooking for your meals is to get on board the lunch train. Downtown Rochester is full of restaurants both on the street and in the subway and skyway that offer filling lunchtime meals for great prices. Here are some of our favorite options for downtown lunch dining that won’t break the bank.

Dooley’s Pub

Voted one of the best places in town to watch any big game, Dooley’s has a hefty lunch menu. Order up their Mahi-Mahi sliders ($14) and get ready to fall in love with the chipotle aioli sauce. Noted as a favorite, the French Dip sandwich ($13) will please most anyone. Add green peppers, mushrooms or jalapenos to liven it up.



Tinn’s

$3 at Tinn’s will get you an entire container of fries. Does it get any better than that? Actually, it does. Pick up one of their 6” subs for an affordable lunch option. If that’s not enough to fill your stomach, they also offer 8” and 12” subs. One of the best things about Tinn’s is their proximity to your current location—you can find them at their newest location on South Broadway, in the downtown food court, North Broadway, 55th St. NW, and on Second Street across from St. Mary’s.

Terza

Believe it or not, Terza has some incredible lunch deals. They have 10 options for $10, including calamari, pizza, lasagna, and a pizza/salad combo. Manager Bruce Paine says there is something for everyone on the 10 for $10 menu, whether you’re having a business lunch or just out shopping. His recommendation for a lunch item is the hot beef sandwich: “ If you like something with a little bit of zip to it, the hot beef sandwich is literally incredible, especially if you add some cheese to the top.”

Victoria’s

No time to eat in? Check out Victoria’s Express in the subway for a fine selection of fresh, pre-made food you can take with you. “The Express is a grab-and-go, open from 10:30 to 1 Monday through Friday,” says manager Ann Haltom. Just like their restaurant menu, the Express menu is extensive. Haltom says they offer four soups, two to three pizza slice options, five calzone choices, about 20 salad options, as well as two pasta and a variety of sandwiches. As if that weren’t impressive enough, everything is made fresh that morning. If the choice is overwhelming, try the Mediterranean Salad ($6.50). One of their most popular, it consists of chicken, oranges, apples and mangos, sun-dried cherries, pecans, almonds and is topped with honey mustard dressing.