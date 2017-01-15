Open shelving can make a kitchen feel bigger and add a layer of personality, but if done poorly, it can create potential clutter and become just another area for dust to collect.

Here are some tips to create cohesive, pulled-together shelves in your kitchen:

Feature the essentials

To prevent dust and cobwebs becoming an issue, have the majority of the items on your open shelves be ones that you reach for regularly. Think cookbooks, drinkware, or bulk food items such as pasta noodles or coffee beans.

Vary heights and size

Keep things interesting by making sure everything on display isn’t all the same size and height. Stack glasses into pyramids to add dimension, or feature some cookbook spines both vertically and horizontally.

Consistency is key

While variety is the spice of life, you want to prevent your shelves from looking heavy, overly mismatched and/or cluttered. To combat the messy hodgepodge look, opt for a simple color scheme and display like items, i.e. white dishes, clear glasses, jars with common labels, etc.

Add a few unpredictables

If there’s room, a few “pretty” objects will make for a more aesthetically appealing shelf. A potted plant or herb, a framed piece of artwork, or a unique decanter adds an element of surprise.