a·près-ski

äprā’skē/

noun

Skiing’s afterparty.

Picture this.

You’ve slashed the hill to bits. The sun is slipping underneath the horizon. Your legs burn a bit, your knee hurts, and the light is getting flat, fast.

Sure, you could always go home.

That’s not you, though. You’re going to take a break and wait for the lights to come on.

So you cut your way to a stop at the bar, only to find it packed, bumping. Live music, free-flowing laughter, and vibes all around. Welcome to Welch Village’s Summit Saturday series.

Doesn’t that sound better than a stinking car ride back to Rochester?

Every Saturday this season, Welch Village’s Madd Jaxx bar, which has been a staple of Minnesota’s apres ski scene for decades, transforms into a venue for live music.

Under the bar’s cluttered ceiling, you can jam out, nab $5 pints of Summit beer, and wait for the night skiing to begin.

I scoped the scene last Saturday. Under a rainy sky, I skied a few laps with Welch Village mogul ripper and PR director Amy Shaeffer, then checked out the cozy, if not crowded, LazyLightening420 set.

There’s nothing quite like watching evening settle in over a hilltop, knowing more skiing is just around the corner.

The ski season is in full bloom right now. Welch’s jumps are proper. Its moguls are shaped. Madd Jaxx bar is serving stiff drinks, the staff is happy, and it’s got a concert series for us to enjoy.

Why not enjoy our new crop of snow instead of complaining about it?

Schedule of artists:

January 28: Relativity

February 4: Briz & Lady

February 11: Dave Hudson

February 18: Useful Jenkins (5-8 pm)

February 25: Ashes for April

March 4: Steelhand Stringers

March 11: MJ and American Soul

Trying to get your legs in shape before heading to the show?

On January 28, Welch is offering a special. The hill will stay open until midnight and is offering a lift ticket, rental, and 5:00 p.m. lesson package for $49. Post-5:00 p.m. lift tickets are $25, and post-5:00 p.m. ski and rental packages cost $45. Must be purchased online at welchvillage.com.