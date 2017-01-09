Burton Smith is Coffee Mill’s lead ski patroller, head snowmaker, and a top-tier ripper. Here, he shares a simple, daily workout for skiers looking to get back in shape. It’s the same one he used to grind his way back into his ski boots from a broken leg back in 2013. If you want evidence of its effectiveness, try following Smith through a couple runs and see how you compare.

I hate it: Run 2 miles.

Prominent pecs: 10 or more slow motion (six count) push-ups.

Thunder thrusts: 30 or more hard lateral (to the side) jumps off one foot and land (balancing) on the other.

Great groins: 20 or more slow motion leg lifts with a basketball between your feet.

Buns of steel: Run backwards a quarter mile uphill or 200 steps backward up stairs.

Magic middle: Jumprope sideways. Be sure to go both ways.

Burning thighs: Wall sits. Sit on an imaginary chair with your back against the wall and hold for 10 seconds. Stand up, sit down and do it again. Repeat 10 or more times.

Strong arm: Stand with your hands on a table, legs bent, lift yourself with your arms. 10 or more repeats.

Now that you’re proper fit, it’s time to select a ski hill. Options near Rochester are suitable for a range of abilities. If you’ve never gone skiing before, head to Mount Kato. It has a wealth of beginner-friendly runs that will make anyone feel like king or queen of the mountain. Welch Village has a variety of runs, and is great for intermediates or families. Coffee Mill has fewer runs, but they make up for it with more vertical than anywhere else south of Duluth. Expert skiers will find this place most capable of giving them a challenge.

Essential items: